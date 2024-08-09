MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 6,450 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.18. 701,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

