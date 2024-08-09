LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. 439,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $17,683,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

