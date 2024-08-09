LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.55.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. PGGM Investments grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,000,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.