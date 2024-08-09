Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of LCID stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,446,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100,000. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

