LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $290.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.30.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

LPLA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 479,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.