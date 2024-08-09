Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

LOW stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.78. 58,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

