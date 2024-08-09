Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 7.8%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.10. 436,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 913,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

