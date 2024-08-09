Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.58. 819,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,904. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

