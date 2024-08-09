Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $550.74. 422,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,239. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.83 and a 200 day moving average of $459.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

