LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading Down 2.5%

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.55 ($0.22). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

LMS Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.72 million, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

