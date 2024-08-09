Lloyd D. Frink Sells 150,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

