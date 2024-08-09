Lisa W. Wardell Sells 67,330 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $522,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

