Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 6.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)'s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.37. 32,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 120,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

