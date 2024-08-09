Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 383858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIO

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 million during the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 281.43%. On average, analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.