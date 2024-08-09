Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Limbach Stock Down 2.7 %

LMB traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Limbach has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

