Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.