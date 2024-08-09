LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 190,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.24. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

