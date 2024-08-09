Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ LIF traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $35.17. 179,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,208. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

