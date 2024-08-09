Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,526.25

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and approximately $37,526.25 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 127,907,344 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 127,915,110.72912993. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45832081 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $32,296.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

