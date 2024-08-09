LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.90 and last traded at $87.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

