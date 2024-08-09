Leerink Partnrs Comments on MannKind Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 123,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,991 shares of company stock valued at $142,093 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in MannKind by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MannKind by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

