Leerink Partnrs Comments on Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 24,513.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

