Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Mary Anne Heino Sells 10,481 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.