Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at $360,014.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

