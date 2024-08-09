Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires £61,000 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Michael George Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,955.27).

Lancashire Price Performance

LON LRE traded up GBX 35 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 624 ($7.97). 227,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,827. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 607.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.68.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,584.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.54) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lancashire

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.