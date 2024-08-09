Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KYMR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 313,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

