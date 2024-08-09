Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 1,986,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,082. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,191.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,256. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.