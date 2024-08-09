Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 1,986,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,082. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,191.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,256. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

