Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 286,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

