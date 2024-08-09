Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 7,668 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 181,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

