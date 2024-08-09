Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 42,850 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 332,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,411. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

