Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $348.34. 3,576,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,262. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.21. The company has a market cap of $345.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

