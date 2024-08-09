Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ISCV stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

