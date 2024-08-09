Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.66. 251,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.