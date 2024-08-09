Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $349.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $441.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.08.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

