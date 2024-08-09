Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $51.64. 260,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,696 shares of company stock worth $4,133,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.