Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.02 ($5.52) and last traded at €5.01 ($5.51), with a volume of 40345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.03 ($5.53).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.23. The stock has a market cap of $499.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

