Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

