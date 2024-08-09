Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 191,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$39.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2625146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.