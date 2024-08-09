Kevin P. Knight Sells 30,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $52.53 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on KNX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.