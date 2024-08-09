Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.80) per share.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

