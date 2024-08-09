Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,979. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

