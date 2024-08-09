Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

