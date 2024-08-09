Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $59.45 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

