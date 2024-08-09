Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

STWD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 96,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,803. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.