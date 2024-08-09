Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of BN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 122,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,978. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $14,210,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

