Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 6.4%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 2,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. Karooooo’s payout ratio is 340.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

