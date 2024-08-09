K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 13th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KBL traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.94. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.17. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$30.03 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3841962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KBL. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBL

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.