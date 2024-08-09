JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 85,003 shares.The stock last traded at $56.76 and had previously closed at $55.83.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.