JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Buys £18,900 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,153.35).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

JEMI stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.68) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.50 ($1.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.46. The firm has a market cap of £389.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3,287.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

