JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $140.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,221. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

